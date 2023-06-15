REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Danny O'Neil is back in action this week competing against some of the other top quarterbacks in the country vying for a spot at the top of the Elite 11 list at the prestigious camp. The Colorado commit was named a finalist earlier in the spring, and he is one of 20 signal callers in the 2024 class showcasing his skills this week in Los Angeles.

The high three-star prospect, who committed to the Buffs in March, says he has dreamed about being one of the players invited to the event, so it is an important week for the future CU quarterback.

O'Neil plans on taking away as much as he can from the experience that puts him around some of the top coaches and players in the game. Not only is he getting an opportunity to learn from some top quarterback coaches this week, he also has had a chance to watch some of the top college signal callers go to work including USC's Caleb Williams.

Overall, the Indianapolis-Cathedral star is appreciative of his opportunity.

"It's just kind of a surreal experience," O'Neil told CU Sports Report contributing reporter Kelly Horyczun. "I grew up watching this on YouTube and dreaming of being here one day, so to finally be here is a blessing. I'm just trying to take in every moment I can, and be a sponge to all these coaches."

There are skill position players at the event as well, and O'Neil says he has been making sure to put in a good word for the Buffs with some of the team's other targets. He noted four-star receiver Jason Robinson as one CU target he has already made sure to speak with this week at the event.