WATCH: Colorado coach Karl Dorrell talks Air Force, corrections from Friday
Nicolette Edwards
Staff writer
Colorado coach Karl Dorrell wouldn't talk about the topic everybody wanted him to Monday -- at least not with any clarity, as he merely said the Buffaloes have a plan at quarterback for this week but that he wouldn't be sharing it.
He did talk about the matchup with Air Force this weekend, the challenges the Falcons' triple-option offense creates and other takeaways from the loss to TCU.
Watch the full interview below:
