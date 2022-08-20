WATCH: Colorado coach Karl Dorrell discusses Buffs' second scrimmage
Colorado wrapped up its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, after which head coach Karl Dorrell talked about the positives and negatives from the day.Full report coming on CU Sports Report.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news