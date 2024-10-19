WATCH: Coach Deion Sanders and CU players talk after win vs. Arizona

in other news
CU star Travis Hunter weighs in on Heisman race against Ashton Jeanty
The Buffs' star recently made his Heisman candidacy pitch compared to the Boise State running back.
Ohio State DE commit London Merritt takes Colorado visit
Rivals national director Adam Gorney provides his thoughts on the Ohio State commit's recent trip to Boulder.
Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado's loss to Kansas State
Looking back on what played a role in the Buffs' 31-28 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday.
UCF commit Christian Hudson impressed by Colorado visit
Rivals national director Adam Gorney gives his thoughts on the impact of the visit for CU over the weekend.
Buffs' wideout depth stepping up with injuries in the room
Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips reached to the younger guys with multiple Buffs experiencing injuries.
After Colorado's convincing 34-7 win against Arizona, head coach Deion Sanders and several Buffs' players spoke with the media about the game.
Sanders broke down the win while Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Will Sheppard and Keaten Wade discussed their performances in Tucson.
Check out the postgame press conferences below:
