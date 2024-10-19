Advertisement

Published Oct 19, 2024
WATCH: Coach Deion Sanders and CU players talk after win vs. Arizona
Nicolette Edwards  •  CUSportsReport
After Colorado's convincing 34-7 win against Arizona, head coach Deion Sanders and several Buffs' players spoke with the media about the game.

Sanders broke down the win while Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Will Sheppard and Keaten Wade discussed their performances in Tucson.

Check out the postgame press conferences below:

