Spring position preview: Youth movement taking over at WR for Colorado

Head coach Deion Sanders and his staff are rebuilding the Colorado wide receiver room this offseason after their four starting wide receivers moved on to pursue a career at the next level.

Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard were Shedeur Sanders' primary targets in 2024. Each one of those players is now working for an opportunity in the NFL, so Colorado’s offense is going to look drastically different this year as quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis compete this spring and wide receiver coach Jason Phillips trains his eight scholarship wideouts.

While Colorado will likely add two to three more scholarship pass catchers to the unit by training camp, the Buffs have a quality foundation for the coaching staff to work with. Omarion Miller, who had his share of flashes in his freshman and sophomore seasons, is stepping into his junior year and is anticipated to take over one of those starting roles.