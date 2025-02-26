Travis Hunter has been in a league of his own since high school

Travis Hunter (Photo by AP)

When Travis Hunter was in high school, he was like nothing else ever seen in Rivals’ history dating back two decades. The freak athleticism was apparent. He moved around the field like he was on a pogo stick covering so much ground so quickly, never wanting to leave the field. He’s always looking to contribute, do something, on offense and defense. He might get that chance now on the biggest stage. “It’s very realistic,” said Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan at the NFL Combine of Hunter playing both ways in the NFL. It sounds so preposterous now considering Hunter was the No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class and Heisman Trophy winner, but he emerged as a national prospect far from the limelight.

It happened during COVID at the Pylon tournament in dusty Bullhead City, Ariz., well off the beaten path of college football stardom. The five-star showed up on a loaded Fast Houston team and completely dominated. He played receiver, he played defensive back and he was just … different. Unleashed, freaky good. There were a lot of fast players on the field that night. Hunter was faster. There were a lot of skilled players at that tournament. Hunter was just better. And that never changed. Every event Hunter attended, he dominated. He was more athletic than anybody at the same stage. And that passion for being on the field – whether it was in Bullhead City or the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat or the Rivals Camp in Atlanta or the Under Armour Game or the Polynesian Bowl – it never stopped.

And now NFL decision-makers are having a very serious conversation about whether Hunter could legitimately play both ways in the NFL, something that is almost anathema for anyone else. “In terms of Travis Hunter, is he a cornerback or a receiver, the answer is yes,” Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said at the combine. “He can play both and that’s what makes him special. We would see him primarily as a receiver first but what makes him a bit of a unicorn is that he can do both at a high level.” At cornerback, Michigan’s Will Johnson would be Hunter’s main competition for No. 1. At receiver, it would be Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan or Missouri’s Luther Burden. This season, Hunter had 12 more catches than McMillan, only 61 fewer yards and seven more touchdowns. Hunter absolutely annihilated Burden’s stats this season.

Travis Hunter (Photo by Rivals.com)