Spring position preview: CU's tight ends seeking greater impact this season

Colorado’s tight ends were an under-utilized resource last season, but the unit has an opportunity to bring more to the table this year with a new quarterback and various additions on the offensive side of the ball.

In head coach Deion Sanders’ last two seasons, the staff selected a player to transition to tight end due to the lack of talent at the position. Former walk-on wide receiver Michael Harrison provided another set of hands in the pass game while playing the position in Year 1. In Year 2, former defensive end-turned-tight end Sav'ell Smalls provided a blocking presence but only a handful of opportunities in the pass game with only nine catches in 2024.

The group has somewhat been overlooked in past seasons with Colorado’s talented selection of wide receivers and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s preference for 10-personnel sets (four wideouts, one running back and no tight ends). However, Northwest Missouri State transfer Zach Atkins looks to be a quality candidate to supply the Buffs with an all-around blocking and passing presence this season.