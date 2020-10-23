CUSportsNation - WATCH: Brett Maxie, K.J. Trujillo & Akil Jones following Friday's practice

After Friday's practice, the 13th of fall camp for Colorado, safeties coach Brett Maxie, sophomore DB K.J. Trujillo and senior ILB Akil Jone all took questions from reporters.

Maxie's interview session was of particular note — he gave solid insight as to what he's been seeing in camp from many of the Buffaloes' defensive backs. Trujillo discussed the competition going on at cornerback while Jones detailed preparation for his senior season and playing next to Nate Landman.