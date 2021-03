Colorado head coach Tad Boyle and senior point guard McKinley Wright IV, live from Indianapolis, begin to discuss the Buffs' Saturday morning game against 12th-seeded Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5-seeded CU and the Hoyas tipoff from Hinkle Fieldhouse on-campus at Butler University Saturday, March 20 at 10:15 a.m. MST.