SANTA ANA, California — Jordan Anderson is already establishing himself as one of the top two-way athlete recruits in the 2024 class. The Rivals100 prospect from Long Beach, California has added numerous offers already, and this week Colorado joined the battle for his commitment with an offer from the Buffaloes' staff.

Thursday night, the No. 66-ranked recruit in the 2024 class opened his junior season with an impressive showing in just one half of action. He caught a deep pass and took another pass to the end zone during his time on the field plus he worked at cornerback as well on the first night of his junior season.

Though he already approaching 30 offers, the new offer from the Buffs has piqued his interest and he is planning to make a visit out to Boulder at some point in the future. He has some connections to players in the program already, and he is intrigued by what he's heard about CU.

Watch a full interview (with highlights) of the versatile junior playmaker after his team's 62-13 victory to begin the season.

