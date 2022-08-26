Ashton Sanders recently backed away from his commitment to Cal, and now he has reopened the process looking for his future home. Several schools have entered the mix once again, but he is in no rush to make a decision.

At this point he remains focused on his senior season at Los Angeles-Cathedral while continuing to get familiar with coaching staffs in pursuit of his commitment.

Colorado is one of the schools that is making a push for the three-star defensive lineman this season, and he has a positive impression of the Buffs at this stage in the process.

Sanders and his team earned a big win over Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan on Thursday night, and the 2023 defensive lineman was disruptive throughout the game. He came up with a sack early in the game plus he forced a fumble and pressured the quarterback throughout the game.

Afterward, I caught up with Sanders to discuss his recent decision plus where he goes next in his recruitment and much more.

You can watch the full interview below:

*

*