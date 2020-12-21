CUSportsNation - Walton's career night key in Colorado's 92-69 thumping of Washington

There really wasn't much to dislike in Colorado's thumping of Washington Sunday night in Las Vegas. The Buffs (5-1) took a 22-point lead into halftime and won in about as complete and convincing a manner possible.

The game won't count towards CU's conference record and ultimately, once again the Buffaloes beat up on inferior competition. That said, five players scored in double digits, the Buffs shot 48% from the floor and had 21 assists in a game that featured 29 made field goals. Colorado easily beat Washington's 2-3 zone and comfortably edged the Huskies on the glass, securing 43 boards to UW's 28. All in all, Colorado chalked up an impressive win on Sunday.

1. Dallas Walton is blossoming as a collegiate big man:

Walton scored a career-best 22 points vs. the Huskies and was an impressive 6-of-7 from the floor as well as perfect from the free throw line, sinking all 10 of his attempts. He's now scored in the double digits in three straight games. Washington's 2-3 zone had no answer for him tonight and overall, it was a very effective night in the paint for him. As Walton has fought season-ending injuries throughout his college career, there's been frequent talk if Walton would ever be able to return to hi redshirt freshman form and turn in performances akin to putting 15 points up against Arizona and Deandre Ayton. Scoring more points in his last three games than he did in all of last season is an encouraging sign that Walton is playing at the highest level of his college career. He has long been a player capable of being very dangerous on a nightly basis for Colorado and increasingly, Walton appears to be stepping into that role and handling it well. Walton commented after the game on CU's offensive game plan to beat UW's zone defense: "With every zone there's definitely weak spots or liabilities that they're giving up if they're going to go zone. For us, this game plan was the high post and short corners. We managed to get (the ball) to the high post more than we got it to the short corners but when we were able to get it to the spot that we wanted to get the ball, we were able to expose those liabilities in that 2-3 zone."

DW played 𝐁𝐈𝐆



22 pts, 6-7 FG, 10-10 FT pic.twitter.com/9XWoiQuwn2 — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) December 21, 2020

2. This was the best game of Maddox Daniels' CU career:

Daniels has often gotten ripped for not living up to the hype. After all, coming to Colorado from the JUCO ranks at Florida SouthWestern State with a 42% three-point make rate created some high expectations and it's not erroneous to state that Daniels' time at CU so far has been underwhelming. Daniels tied his career-high in points (10) and also dished out career-bests in the rebounding and assist departments with seven and four. His defense has been significantly better this year than last and against the Huskies, Daniels took smart shots, distributed the ball efficiently and showed up on the glass. Daniels discussed his improved defense after the win and gave credit to one of his teammates for making him better on the defensive end of things: "I guard D'Shawn (Schwartz) a lot in practice. I've been guarding him all summer and all preseason. That's my guy — he helps me out a lot . I definitely think that guarding D'Shawn has helped my defensive game get better."

Another one from Maddox 👌



Squad with 16 assists tonight so far 👀👀👀



📺 @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/1YnYCJTAvi — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) December 21, 2020

3. Jeriah Horne continues to prove he's a terrific fit at Colorado:

Horne shot 50% from the floor tonight (6-of-12) and led the team in shot attempts. He was a guy repeatedly finding gaps within UW's zone defense and finding ways to get in solid midrange shots.16 points and six boards in 22 minutes on the floor is a pretty respectable night at the office. Tad Boyle's first graduate transfer continues to make a splash with the Buffs. He's really thriving in that first-man-off-the-bench role that's been crafted for him.Horne is a versatile shooter and plays better defense than he gets credit for. "Jeriah's an important part of this team," Boyle said. "He plays starter minutes — he had 22 tonight — but the one thing about Jeriah is that he's very comfortable on the floor. He's very coachable, he wants to learn, but he's also one of those guys that doesn't overthink the game. He plays with great instincts, especially offensively...He can make shots and is a very crafty player."