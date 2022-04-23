Walk-ons shine during Saturday's Spring Showcase

Ultimately, Colorado's annual Spring Showcase isn't the best setting from which to glean information.

This spring, the Buffs have been banged up at a number of positions, meaning that usual starters, such as safety Isaiah Lewis and tailback Alex Fontenot, were not available to take reps.

Furthermore, as offensive coordinator Mike Sanford remarked earlier this week, in terms of playcalling, things were pretty "vanilla."

The Buffs, by design, didn't run too much of their playbook, so as not to reveal unnecessary information to future 2022 opponents.

With all that being said, this spring has featured a number of younger players seeing more action that usual, and that applies in particular to CU's corps of walk-ons.

Many walk-ons made an impression during Saturday's Spring Showcase.

Walk-on freshman wide receiver Jack Hestera made arguably the most notable play on Saturday, catching a 50-yard pass from fellow receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig during a trick play.

Hestera's catch seemed to be the culmination of a productive spring.

"Here’s a guy that’s had a great spring," Karl Dorrell said. "It kind of goes back into these younger guys who are getting all these reps because older guys are hurt, but he’s had a great spring. He’s come down with a lot of plays and his confidence level is tremendous. It’s good to see a guy like him, who’s a great example of — he’s going to be a factor for us this fall."