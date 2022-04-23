Walk-ons shine during Saturday's Spring Showcase
Ultimately, Colorado's annual Spring Showcase isn't the best setting from which to glean information.
This spring, the Buffs have been banged up at a number of positions, meaning that usual starters, such as safety Isaiah Lewis and tailback Alex Fontenot, were not available to take reps.
Furthermore, as offensive coordinator Mike Sanford remarked earlier this week, in terms of playcalling, things were pretty "vanilla."
The Buffs, by design, didn't run too much of their playbook, so as not to reveal unnecessary information to future 2022 opponents.
With all that being said, this spring has featured a number of younger players seeing more action that usual, and that applies in particular to CU's corps of walk-ons.
Many walk-ons made an impression during Saturday's Spring Showcase.
Walk-on freshman wide receiver Jack Hestera made arguably the most notable play on Saturday, catching a 50-yard pass from fellow receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig during a trick play.
Hestera's catch seemed to be the culmination of a productive spring.
"Here’s a guy that’s had a great spring," Karl Dorrell said. "It kind of goes back into these younger guys who are getting all these reps because older guys are hurt, but he’s had a great spring. He’s come down with a lot of plays and his confidence level is tremendous. It’s good to see a guy like him, who’s a great example of — he’s going to be a factor for us this fall."
Walk-on freshman tailback Charlie Offerdahl also had a productive day, taking nine carries for 55 yards, both of which led the Buffs. He also scored two touchdowns, one on the ground, and the other a 6-yard reception from freshman quarterback Maddox Kopp.
Offerdahl, in his second season with the Buffaloes, has been in the action quite a bit this spring, given that Colorado has just three scholarship running backs at the moment.
The Dakota Ridge product displayed a workmanlike attitude following Saturday's action.
“I feel that my time is coming," he said. "I’m just taking it day about day , worrying about staying in my own lane and letting the hard work talk for itself.”
Looking at the defense, freshman walk-on safety Jordan Woolverton also had an impressive day at the office, picking off Kopp during the scrimmage.
Woolverton, who joined the Buffs in 2020 as a quarterback, switched to safety before this spring.
Despite not having much time at his new position, Woolverton seems to be rolling with the punches.
“He’s been making plays, especially in the middle of the field," fellow safety Trevor Woods said. "That’s where he’s really comfortable. But today, he broke quick (on Kopp’s pass), he saw it right away — he was there and had time to spare.”
When all was said and done, walk-ons were the statistical leaders in rushing yards, receiving yards and total tackles (freshman safety Ben Finneseth had a team-high six).
For all of CU's walk-ons, making memorable plays helps to show coaches that they can are dependable assets.
"I think getting those live reps and seeing how you can perform and doing what you can do in front of everybody is a big part of performing under pressure," Offerdahl said.