Walk-on, graduate transfer LB Brendan Pyne , who announced his intention to join the Buffaloes back in December, reportedly is hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal in light of recent coaching changes at Colorado.

The 6-foot-0, 215-pound Pyne joined the Buffaloes in January and came to CU from Brown University, where he recently graduated and played LB/S from 2016-19.

Mel Tucker originally contacted him back in November of last year, envisioning him to provide depth and compete at the ILB and STAR positions. But with Tucker's departure a few weeks ago, and with ILBs coach Ross Els following him to Michigan State, Pyne was somewhat stuck in a rut, with both his position coach and head coach gone.

Additionally, it remains to be seen how Karl Dorrell will factor in the STAR position with his defensive schemes.

Given that Tyson Summers is staying on staff (expected to be defensive coordinator although not formally confirmed by Dorrell, who has yet to specify the exact roles of his retained coaches from Tucker's staff), the STAR position may very well live on into 2020 and beyond.

After all, Mike MacIntyre utilized a similar kind of LB/DB hybrid position called the BUFF backer.

In any case, Pyne leaving town eliminates a capable veteran from the depth chart who likely would have provided the Buffs with a good extra man who was able to play multiple positions.

