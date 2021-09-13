Vontae Shenault suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules

On Monday afternoon, Buffs head coach Karl Dorrell via CU Sports Information announced that redshirt freshman wide receiver Vontae Shenault has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team and athletic department rules.

Shenault, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound player from DeSoto, Texas, did not play in and was not present at Colorado's recent game against Texas A&M.

He had a pair of catches for 23 yards in week one's 35-7 win over Northern Colorado.

In the Buffaloes' shortened 2020 season, he led the team with 17 receptions, good for 193 yards.

Shenault's season-best game came against Colorado's win over San Diego State, as he caught six passes for 64 yards.

The younger brother of former CU standout and current Jacksonville Jaguar Laviska Shenault, Vontae missed the 2020 season-opener against UCLA, serving a suspension that stemmed from his arrest over the summer on suspicion of DUI.

Later that year, Shenault was suspended a second time for CU's appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl for a violation of athletic department protocol.