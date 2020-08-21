CUSportsNation - Vontae Shenault keeping his foot on the gas this fall

Colorado redshirt freshman Vontae Shenault is back in hometown of DeSoto, TX, working on his craft. He's been working closely with Larry Nixon , CEO of 214Training Sports & Performance to help him do just that.

Shenault will work with Nixon when he can and is home in DeSoto. Additionally, Nixon, the older brother of Colorado senior wideout K.D. Nixon, has also periodically made his way out to Boulder, where the three of them will throw the ball around and work out together.

Shenault joined CU as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019, as he followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Laviska, who a few months ago was selected by Jacksonville in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound younger Shenault dressed for nine games last fall and played in four, thus preserving his redshirt. He saw action on a total of 13 offensive snaps in 2019 but put in good work on the practice field, as evidenced by his two Offensive Scout of the Week honors he earned.

The way Nixon put it, in working and training with Shenault, he's seen an across-the-board improvement.

“I have definitely seen him add a little weight to his game and also his footwork — that’s what mainly we work on," Nixon said. "He’s getting very explosive and he’s maturing as a football player. He’s learning the game and has got a great example in my brother, K.D., who's a great example at Colorado."

"He’s maturing more and I see him getting faster, as you see in the videos. His reach is long and he’s getting faster and stronger in my opinion.”

Shenault and Nixon seem to have developed a good student/teacher rapport.

“He lets me know what he wants to work on and I try to tie it into what I have available for him," Nixon said. I attended a lot of games last year — what I do as a trainer is, I watch him. The drills I have him doing is to get him better at anything that he needs to get better at from last year.”

Below are some clips of what Nixon and Shenault have been up to working out together in DeSoto.