CUSportsNation - VIDEO: Karl Dorrell delivers final address before UCLA game

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell gives his final address to reporters before he leads Colorado for the first time this Saturday, Nov. 7, against UCLA.

The Buffs and Bruins kickoff from Folsom Field at 5 p.m MST and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

Dorrell discusses his emotions heading into his first game, his confidence in Colorado's readiness to play as well as finding a balance between running and passing on the offensive side of things.