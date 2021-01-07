 CUSportsNation - VIDEO: Boyle, Wright IV & Battey review CU's win over No. 17 Oregon
basketball

VIDEO: Boyle, Wright IV & Battey review CU's win over No. 17 Oregon

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

On Thursday evening, Colorado took down No. 17 Oregon at the CU Events Center, 79-72. McKinley Wright IV led the Buffs with 21 points, adding 10 rebounds and five assists.

Jeriah Horne had 17 points, Evan Battey turned in a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards, while D'Shawn Schwartz contributed 12 points, too.

Below, Tad Boyle, Wright IV and Battey review the victory.

McKinley Wright IV, who had a double-double of 21 points and 10 boards plus five assists Thursday, drives to the rim against Oregon.
McKinley Wright IV, who had a double-double of 21 points and 10 boards plus five assists Thursday, drives to the rim against Oregon. (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

