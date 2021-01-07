CUSportsNation - VIDEO: Boyle, Wright IV & Battey review CU's win over No. 17 Oregon

VIDEO: Boyle, Wright IV & Battey review CU's win over No. 17 Oregon
On Thursday evening, Colorado took down No. 17 Oregon at the CU Events Center, 79-72. McKinley Wright IV led the Buffs with 21 points, adding 10 rebounds and five assists.
Jeriah Horne had 17 points, Evan Battey turned in a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards, while D'Shawn Schwartz contributed 12 points, too.
Below, Tad Boyle, Wright IV and Battey review the victory.
Join the conversation and share your thoughts at Buff Nation