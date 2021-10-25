Via coaching change, Karl Dorrell hoping for fresh energy within OLs room

At his weekly press conference Monday afternoon, Karl Dorrell expanded up his decision, of which news broke Sunday evening, to relieve offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue of his duties.

Dorrell deciding to fire Rodrigue came a day after the Buffaloes had allowed a season-high six sacks in Saturday's 26-3 loss at California; for context, the Bears had managed just 10 sacks all year through six games leading into their contest vs. the Buffs.

Despite a fairly veteran unit up front, anchored by multi-year starters Kary Kutsch (senior) at left guard and Colby Pursell (junior) at center, as well as returning starters Frank Fillip and Casey Roddick at the tackle positions, CU's o-line has struggled considerably in 2021.

Minnesota sacked Brendon Lewis four times in week three; Arizona State got to him three times; while Southern California managed five sacks of the Buffs' freshman signal caller.

With an already shaky passing game exacerbated by a lackluster 3.53 yards per rush on the year, Dorrell opted to make a change.

“We’ve been working for weeks to try to create a level of consistency with how we’re playing offense," Dorrell said. "We just haven’t been able to put it all together on a consistent basis, which brought me to the conclusion that I needed to do something to hopefully give us a new approach and to kind of refocus and reset the button for us as we have these five games remaining. I decided to relieve Mitch Rodrigue of his duties as our offensive line coach."

"...I felt it was the right time to do that, to try to give our players some energy, some redirection and some focus as we finish these last five games of the season, for us to play some better football. So far so good. We had a good practice today. I think the players have responded favorably to the change, particularly the offensive line. So, we’re going to build, going forward, to play some better games as we finish throughout these last five games and there’s no better way to play then against a good Oregon Ducks (team)."