Veteran RBs Alex Fontenot, Deion Smith eager to elevate CU rushing attack
Colorado relied heavily on its run game last season as the passing game proved inconsistent and unreliable.With top rusher Jarek Broussard transferring to Michigan State, remaining backfield mate A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news