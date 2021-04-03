CUSportsNation - Veteran presence of Robert Barnes visible through week one of spring ball

Shortly before spring ball got underway and the Buffaloes released their 2021 roster, Oklahoma transfer Robert Barnes being listed at inside linebacker was something that immediately looked interesting.

After all, last season with the Sooners, Barnes made a position change from linebacker to safety, where he played his senior campaign in reserve, starting just one game.

Injuries kept him off the field in 2019, stalling what was a solid sophomore campaign in 2018, in which he played safety.

When the Buffs landed him as a grad transfer, his background indicated that he could very well be something of a moving piece within the defense.

Thus, seeing coaches pin him at ILB to begin spring was notable.

Earlier this week, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound transfer was identified by Karl Dorrell as a guy who has demonstrated his value as a locker room leader from the get-go.

“Robert’s shown great leadership qualities since we started our offseason workouts, getting to know his new teammates and voicing some opinions on how to do some things," Dorrell said. "I’ve been very pleased with what he’s done for us since he’s been here.”

Dorrell also pinned Barnes as a defensive player who has started to stick out to him on the football field.

“Defensively, (one of) the guys who are starting to show up consistently is Robert Barnes," Dorrell said. "He’s easy to tell that he has a comfort level in what we’re doing, so it’s good to see that.”