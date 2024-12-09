Colorado star Travis Hunter named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy

Travis Hunter is vying to become Colorado’s second-ever Heisman Trophy winner, and he was officially named a finalist for the prestigious award Monday evening.

The two-way star assembled one of the best seasons in college football this year as he provided elite coverage at cornerback and pass-catching abilities at wide receiver for the Buffs. He becomes the first Buff to receive an invite to New York since Rashaan Salaam won the Heisman in 1994.

Hunter completed his junior season with 92 catches, 1,152 yards, 14 receiving touchdowns, 15 total touchdowns, four interceptions and 11 pass break-ups. His numbers this season shattered numerous CU records and his performance throughout the year was a spectacle worthy of being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy as well as Walter Camp, Maxwell, Bednarik, Hornung and Biletnikoff awards. Earlier this evening, he won the Lott Impact Trophy.

Former college football stars Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey were able to play both ways in college, but of those two, and a collection of others, none of them have emulated what Hunter has accomplished in 2024.

Hunter secured a handful of firsts in his second season at Colorado:

• First FBS player in the last quarter century with three touchdowns and an interception in a game and he has two of the four instances of multiple touchdowns and an interception since 1996 in the FBS.

• First FBS player in at least a quarter century with 10 receptions, 100 yards, 2 TDs and an interception (vs. Colorado State)

• First FBS player and just one of two FBS/NFL players with 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown and interception (vs. Utah), joining Champ Bailey who did it in the NFL.

• First known FBS player with 150 receiving yards and 4 pass breakups in the same game (both career highs vs. Cincinnati)

• First FBS player to be named Power 4/5 conference offensive and defensive player of the week in the same season.