Colorado gets revenge on Colorado State in blowout win

On Monday, Colorado forward Trevor Baskin called the Rocky Mountain Showdown “personal.” After a crushing loss last season to Colorado State in Fort Collins, that’s exactly what Saturday's game was for the entire Buffs roster.

Colorado (7-2) came out with the sense of urgency that it hadn’t shown all season long. After one of its best starts of the season, the Buffs never let Colorado State (5-4) back into the game as they ran away with a dominant 72-55 victory over their arch rival.

“Really a step in the right direction for our team, our program,” head coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “I thought we brought the fight to Colorado State from the get go. Defensively, I felt like we exerted our will and they felt our presence a little bit in the first half and for the most part did a pretty good job.”

After a sleepy performance on Monday against Pacific, the Buffs responded to a heated Boyle with arguably their best half of basketball of the season. Colorado was engaged on both ends right from the opening tip, hounding ball handlers on one end and moving the ball around to generate good shots on the other.

Assane Diop made a massive impact in the opening minutes. The big man knocked down an early 3-pointer from the top of the key before finding center Elijah Malone down low on a beautiful high-low feed to give CU an early 12-5 lead at the first media timeout.

After Colorado State pulled within three, the rest of the Buffs’ bigs got involved. Bangot Dak scored four straight points before Malone added a dunk and a 3-pointer to his tally. Harrison Carrington followed with an and-one before Dak splashed another jumper to cap off a 16-0 run for the Buffs, putting them up 30-11 with just under 8 minutes until halftime.

On the other end of the floor, Colorado State star and former Buff Nique Clifford struggled to find a rhythm after knocking down his first shot from the field. Despite entering Saturday night with stellar averages of 19 points and 11 rebounds per game, Clifford finished the first half just 1-for-9 with two points.

“[The game plan was] just slow down their two main guys, Nique [Clifford] and Jalen [Lake],” Julian Hammond said after the game. “They make their team go, so we just wanted to make everything tough on them. Contest every jump shot, every two. I thought we did a pretty good job.”