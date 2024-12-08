Colorado heading to the Alamo Bowl to play BYU in intriguing Big 12 matchup

Coach Deion Sanders made it clear that despite the disappointment of falling short of the Big 12 championship game, his Colorado football team would be motivated and invested for whatever bowl opportunity came its way.

The Buffs learned their postseason fate Sunday, accepting an invitation to play in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Antonio against BYU.

The No. 20-ranked Buffs (9-3) will be vying for their first 10-win season since 2016 (which also ended with an Alamo Bowl appearance) as they take on No. 17 BYU (10-2) in a battle of Big 12 teams that didn't meet in the regular season.

"We got a bowl game," Sanders said back on Nov. 26. "So it's not the last time you're going to see them in a Buff uniform."

Them meaning quarterback Shedeur Sanders, two-way star and Heisman candidate Travis Hunter, etc.

"We can't want them to go out there and play hard and we're just setting back there chilling," Shedeur Sanders said previously of playing in the bowl game. "That is something that dad talked to us about, and I was like, 'Okay.' It doesn't really make a difference to me because I always play almost every game of the season that I can."

This will be just Colorado's third bowl game in the last 17 seasons -- all being the Alamo Bowl, with a 38-8 loss to Oklahoma State in 2016 and a 55-23 loss to Texas in 2020.

Colorado has lost its last four bowl games overall with the last win coming in the 2004 Houston Bowl, a 33-28 victory over UTEP.

This is an intriguing matchup of Big 12 teams that were in the conference championship hunt down to the wire.

BYU started 9-0 before losing back-to-back games to Kansas (17-13) and eventual Big 12 champ Arizona State (28-23 on the road) before closing out with a win over Houston.

Colorado's Big 12 title hopes were also ultimately dashed with a late loss at Kansas (37-21) before closing the schedule with a 52-0 drubbing of Oklahoma State.

The teams shared seven common opponents: Kansas State (BYU won 38-9 at home, CU lost 31-28 at home), Baylor (BYU won 34-28 on the road, CU won 38-31 in overtime at home), Arizona (BYU won 41-19 at home, CU won 34-7 on the road), Oklahoma State (BYU won 38-35 at home, CU won 52-0 at home), UCF (BYU won 37-24 on the road, CU won 48-21 on the road), Utah (BYU won 22-21 on the road, CU won 49-24 at home) and Kansas (BYU lost 17-13 at home, CU lost 37-21 on the road).

The Cougars' best non-conference win was on the road at College Football Playoff team SMU, 18-15, back in September.

BYU is led by redshirt junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff, who has passed for 2,796 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 388 yards and 6 TDs. His top targets are Chase Roberts (51 catches for 843 yards and 4 TDs) and Darius Lassiter (43-679-4). L.J. Martin leads the rushing attack with 630 yards on 5.2 yards per carry with 5 TDs.

BYU ranks 44th in scoring (30.8 points per game) and tied for 20th in scoring defense, giving up 20.1 PPG. For comparison, Colorado ranks 22nd in scoring (34.5 PPG) and 38th in scoring defense (22.0 PPG).