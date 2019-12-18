Three-star WR and late addition to the Class of 2020 Montana Lemonious-Craig (the second-to-last player to commit to CU as of Dec. 18) has signed a NLI to play at Colorado.

Lemonious-Craig is 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He was the fourth wideout to commit to CU behind Chris Carpenter, Keith Miller III and Brenden Rice.

The Inglewood, Calif. native took an official visit to Colorado in late November as the Buffs hosted Washington. The coaching style of Darrin Chiaverini, his future position coach, and business-first attitude of Mel Tucker impressed Lemonious-Craig enough that he committed shortly after wrapping his OV.

Chiaverini and the Buffs see him as an outside receiver due to his height and physicality.

A newcomer to the Class of 2020, Lemonious-Craig in a sense seems a more under the radar talent, especially with the current and incoming star power the Buffaloes have at WR. But what his film shows is a consistent ability to create separation with opposing corners.

Lemonious-Craig seems the kind of WR that demands extra attention from safeties, the kind of player who can help stretch out DBs and make it easier for teammates to get open on plays he doesn't end up catching the ball.