Versatile Texas safety Dylan Dixson breaks down his commitment to CU
Last Thursday, Colorado's Class of 2022 got started when three-star safety Dylan Dixson, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect from Pearland, TX, became the Buffaloes' first pledge for his class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news