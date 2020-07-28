CUSportsNation - Versatile safety Trevor Woods breaks down commitment to CU

Versatile safety Trevor Woods breaks down commitment to CU
This morning, Colorado's Class of 2021 grew to double digits, as Texas (James E. Taylor) safety Trevor Woods, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect, verbally committed to CU.
Brett Maxie offered back in early June and he and Karl Dorrell were able to build solid relationships with Wood, who chose the Buffs over Arizona, Pitt and others.
“For me, Colorado obviously is Power Five — not saying I was just dead set on going Power Five, but that was attractive," Woods said. "The coaches, I had a great relationship with coach Maxie and coach Dorrell probably reached out to me once a week but I was liking it a lot. I knew about (Colorado’s) tradition but I found out that they have a great fan base and everybody rallies around them at the school and the area. The biggest thing for me was the relationships I was able to build with the coaches."
Woods did a virtual visit with Colorado earlier this summer and a few weeks ago, was able to get out to Boulder in-person.
While the NCAA is still enforcing a recruiting dead period through the end of August, and thus, Woods was unable to meet with CU's coaches or tour the Buffs' facilities, his time on campus and in Boulder did much in convincing him Colorado was the place he needed to be.
“Through one of the gates, you could see into (Folsom Field), we walked around the campus and it was amazing," he said. "The area around Boulder is beautiful. When I got there, I just thought ‘this is where I want to go.’ When I was driving down Route 36, driving into Boulder, you can see over the campus and it just looked awesome.”
The Katy, TX native racked up a highly impressive list of statistics last season as a junior at James E. Taylor. For the Mustangs in 2019, he posted 142 tackles, eight sacks and four picks at the Texas Class 6A level.
Committed‼️ #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/mrV3tqsmlm— Trevor Woods (@Trevorw_43) July 28, 2020
While listed as both an OLB and safety, Maxie seems to have indicated to Woods that he'll likely be playing free safety at Colorado.“I’m going to be playing safety," he said. "There have been schools who have recruited me as an outside linebacker, whether it’s a 3-4 or 4-3 — I’ve been recruiting as a nickel back and a deep safety — it’s been a little of everything. But (Colorado) offered as a safety and honestly, I’m comfortable playing anywhere.”
That said, given Maxie's past comments about enjoying having players who are versatile, Woods may expect to be moved around in the defensive backfield. Given his coverage abilities but also his physical tools and ability to make tackles, perhaps Woods will be considered at the STAR position, a possibility Maxie has mentioned.
“He’s talked about it and brought it up," Woods said. "He sees me as more of a free safety but he has brought it up as possibly could end up happening. Thats’ where Davion Taylor played last year and he made plays everywhere. (Maxie) showed me some of the defense but he has told me I fit in as a free safety.”
If that ends up being the case, Woods won't be phased.
“My first play on film is a pick six," he said. "I did that on purpose to highlight my ball skills. That’s always been one of my strengths, being able to track a ball. I play outfield (on the baseball diamond) and have always been a wider receiver, too. I can also come up and make tackles in the boxes so I feel like I can do a little bit of everything.”
Where Woods will wind up playing remains to be seen. But with his commitment, Maxie has brought in his first recruit to the fold for the Buffs and already seems to have laid some good framework with Woods which will help the two of them hit the ground running when the latter joins the team next summer.
"(Maxie) seems like a really relaxed guy," Woods said. "He’s really easy to talk to and is pretty funny. I just enjoy talking to him. He reaches out to me often and sends me quotes every morning. That’s what you want to have as a coach.”