CUSportsNation - Versatile safety Trevor Woods breaks down commitment to CU

Brett Maxie offered back in early June and he and Karl Dorrell were able to build solid relationships with Wood, who chose the Buffs over Arizona, Pitt and others.

“For me, Colorado obviously is Power Five — not saying I was just dead set on going Power Five, but that was attractive," Woods said. "The coaches, I had a great relationship with coach Maxie and coach Dorrell probably reached out to me once a week but I was liking it a lot. I knew about (Colorado’s) tradition but I found out that they have a great fan base and everybody rallies around them at the school and the area. The biggest thing for me was the relationships I was able to build with the coaches."

Woods did a virtual visit with Colorado earlier this summer and a few weeks ago, was able to get out to Boulder in-person.

While the NCAA is still enforcing a recruiting dead period through the end of August, and thus, Woods was unable to meet with CU's coaches or tour the Buffs' facilities, his time on campus and in Boulder did much in convincing him Colorado was the place he needed to be.

“Through one of the gates, you could see into (Folsom Field), we walked around the campus and it was amazing," he said. "The area around Boulder is beautiful. When I got there, I just thought ‘this is where I want to go.’ When I was driving down Route 36, driving into Boulder, you can see over the campus and it just looked awesome.”

The Katy, TX native racked up a highly impressive list of statistics last season as a junior at James E. Taylor. For the Mustangs in 2019, he posted 142 tackles, eight sacks and four picks at the Texas Class 6A level.