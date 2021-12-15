Versatile S/OLB hybrid Dylan Dixson makes things official with CU

While it doubtless feels like a lifetime ago, looking back at this past February when three-star safety/outside linebacker hybrid Dylan Dixson became CU's first 2022 pledge, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder out of Pearland, Texas, turned in his NLI to Colorado Wednesday afternoon.

Dixson undoubtedly represents one of the more intriguing players the Buffaloes are bringing in for this class.

At Pearland High School, he saw action at both outside linebacker and safety in his career, while CU's Brett Maxie recruited him to play the latter.

Ultimately, it might take Dixson getting through his first fall camp before Maxie decides where he'll fit best within Colorado's defense.

If that is indeed the case, and Dixson has to move around (as Maxie likes to do with his players), it won't be a problem.

"Honestly, I’ve never really focused on a position," he previously told CUSportsNation. I was brought up on being able to play all over, so wherever they need me or whatever I need to do to win, I’m there...I’ve never been stuck at one position for my whole life.”

While the Buffs have Xavier Smith signed on to play safety, Dixson represents more of a potential roving defensive back candidate, with the physical tools to step into the box if and when needed.