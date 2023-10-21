It has been a good month for Colorado as the Buffs head toward the start of the season and the early signing period. Saturday morning, Tad Boyle's program landed its second commitment in as many weeks after four-star power forward Sebastian Rancik announced his pledge to CU over a final group that also included USC and Oklahoma.

Rancik also received offers from schools such as UCLA, TCU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Cal, San Diego State, Arizona State and several others.

His addition gives Boyle's program three Rivals150 commits in the class as Rancik joins four-star center prospect Doryan Onwuchekwa (No. 83) and in-state guard Andrew Crawford (No. 119), who committed last Saturday, as the latest member of the group.

The 6-foot-9 power forward checks in at No. 93 in the Rivals rankings heading into his senior season.

Rancik plays his high school basketball at JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano but he has his roots in Slovakia, where he has been able to gain plenty of substantial experience on the international scene as a member of under-18 squad for his home country.

Last summer he participated in the FIBA U18 European Championship and averaged 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the course of seven games. That included a 30-point performance against Norway in which he also had six blocks and nine rebounds.

He has been part of the Compton Magic travel team in the offseason allowing him to compete against other top competition on the adidas grassroots circuit. It was in that time that he began to gain attention from college programs paving the way for his eventual commitment to CU.

Rancik was on campus in Boulder on multiple occasions as he made a spring visit to CU before returning to campus in the fall for another visit with the Buffs. USC also hosted him for an official visit earlier in the process.

Eventually, the two Pac-12 programs emerged as the favorites.

Rancik's size and versatility certainly make him a nice fit for Boyle's system as he has no issue playing with his back to the basket but also has a knack for making plays in transition in addition to being able to step outside the paint as well. Defensively, he is a versatile defender who also has an ability to protect the rim.

CU has built some momentum heading into the the early signing period, which begins Nov. 8.