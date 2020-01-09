Earlier in the week on Monday, Colorado extended an offer to three-star Class of 2021 WR Mavin Anderson of Mission Viejo, Calif. Colorado assistant head coach Darrin Chiaverini, who also oversees the wideouts, issued the scholarship offer.

Three-star 2021 WR Mavin Anderson of Mission Viejo, Calif. (Rivals.com)

Anderson has accrued six Pac-12 offers, with the Buffs joining ASU, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State and Wazzu. Auburn, Minnesota, Nebraska and Yale are other notable offers he possesses and in total, he has a dozen options he's considering here and now. While Anderson said that Oregon State and Cal have taken the lead in his recruitment, there was something special he seemed to detect in getting to know Chiaverini. "(Colorado) first popped up on my radar last spring and coach Chiaverini was the guy who reached out," Anderson said. "We’ve been talking here and there for the last year and finally, he got on the phone with me and let me know that he’d like me to head up to Colorado and have an opportunity to pay there.” “I like him. He’s a really good man and really comes across as a strong man who I feel like can really instill morals into me and instill lessons that can only be taught. I feel like he’ll help me become a better man both on and off the field.”

extremely excited to say that i have received the opportunity to play division 1 football at the University of Colorado Boulder !! thank you to @CoachChev6 and @CUBuffsFootball !! pic.twitter.com/7kHwGvK3UR — mavin anderson 📍 (@AndersonMavin) January 7, 2020

What pops off Anderson's film is his versatility, a quality Chiaverini has long sought out in the WRs he pursues. Anderson stands at 6-foot-0 and weighs just under 190 pounds. He currently runs a 4.39 40-yard dash and sees action in both the slot and at outside wide receiver. “With Mission Viejo, lately (I’ve played) on the outside but it’s kind of interchangeable," Anderson said. "I’ve taken a liking to the outside but I can play the slot, as well. (Chiaverini) has been talking about how he likes my speed and how I can be used on quick-hitting plays like screens.” It is on that final note where Anderson's multiplicity is seen further. Via his film, he can indeed be seen as the focal player in screens and motion handoffs for the Diablos — similar to how the Buffs at times fed the ball to Laviska Shenault (akin to the 4th down handoff to him against Stanford). If anything, with respects to his player profile, Anderson resembles K.D. Nixon, but significantly taller.