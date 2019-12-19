Since taking the helm as Colorado's head coach early last December, Mel Tucker has often articulated that he wants to recruit players to Colorado aggressively and fearlessly — regardless of the profile of big-name players, regardless of powerhouse schools after said players — Tucker has made it clear that he won't hold back in recruiting top tier recruits. So with that being said, as his first early signing period will soon be behind him, has Tucker lived up to those assertions? A detailed three-season look at which schools the Buffs have beaten out in landing recruits, the volume of P5 offers per commit vs. years prior, and total number of P5 offers accrued by commits signed to Colorado from 2018-2020 reveals the answer. Yes, Tucker's money is where his mouth is.

Mel Tucker leads the Buffaloes out of the gate at Folsom Field vs. Air Force on Sept. 14, 2019 (Matthew Bradford / Getty Images)

Here's what Tucker had to say on Dec. 18 in Boulder about competing with other P5 programs and for that matter, perpetually ranked programs, to land recruits: "The first thing is about self-imposed limitations. I don't believe in self-imposed limitations. I'm not looking at a top player or any player in a state bring recruited by top programs in the country and thinking 'you know what, I don't think we can get that guy. Let's go to the next guy.' I'm not into that...I don't ask who else is recruiting (players)." Note: Four-star RB and current Colorado commit Ashaad Clayton is not included in the below figures. Clayton has yet to sign a NLI and has said he plans to do so next February.

Total P5 Offers Accrued By Signed Commits, 2018-20 Recruiting Class Year No. of Commits Signed Total P5 Offers 2020 22 (and counting) 179 2019 26 148 2018 23 93

"Through the recruiting process, it's always about building trust and we always do what we say we're going to do." — Mel Tucker

Players with Double Digit P5 Offers that Signed with CU Recruiting Class Year No. of Players 2020 7 2019 3 2018 3

Players with Above Five P5 Offers that Signed with CU Recruiting Class Year No. of Players 2020 12 2019 6 2018 6