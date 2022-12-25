Colorado has completely revamped its receiver group this offseason, and Sunday the Buffs added the latest piece to the puzzle. USF sophomore Jimmy Horn Jr. announced his commitment to Deion Sanders' program on Christmas Day after taking recent visits to both CU and Houston.

Horn entered the transfer portal earlier in the month, and Colorado quickly became a factor as he released a top four that included the Buffs, Houston, Texas A&M and Penn State.

He proceeded to take consecutive trips to Houston and Boulder in the same week giving him a path toward his decision.

Horn finished the season with 37 passes, 551 yards receiving 3 receiving touchdowns.

The 5-foot-9 receiver and return specialist is just the latest pass catcher to join the CU roster this offseason. Saturday, the Buffs added a commitment from four-star recruit Omarion Miller in addition to signing five other receivers earlier in the week including high three-star prospect Adam Hopkins.

Top-ranked transfer Travis Hunter also plays on both sides of the ball meaning he will factor into the offense at receiver as well this season.

Where Horn could make a difference and stand out from the rest of the group is with his work as a returner. The Sanford, Florida native contributed as a standout special teams player with the Bulls, and he wrapped up his career at USF with a first-team All-AAC selection in the 2022 season.

As a receiver he had seven games with at least one catch of 20 yards or more highlighted by a 91-yard catch against East Carolina and 44-yard reception in a game against Tulane.

Horn is now the 27th addition announced by the Buffs as a signee since Sanders was named head coach in Boulder.