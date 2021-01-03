Updating the frames of Colorado's 2021 signees
Back in December, Colorado received 17 NLIs from its then-19 verbal commits. Since the, the Buffaloes have released updated weights and heights of all their new 2021 signees, meaning that many of t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news