Updated Rivals Team Rankings: CU's 2022 class ranks third in the Pac-12

In the latest Rivals updates of team recruiting rankings across the nation, Colorado currently comes in at No. 3 across the Pac-12 for its 22-strong Class of 2022 .

Across the Twittersphere and among Buff Nation in general, Karl Dorrell and his staff took some heat throughout this soon-to-be-concluded recruiting cycle for bringing in a supposedly bad class.

However, the Buffs sit behind only Arizona and Stanford in the latest Rivals team rankings update, with only the Wildcats bringing in more players (23) this year than Colorado.

Perhaps most prominent among the criticisms Dorrell and Co. received for the 2022 class was a lack of any four-star prospects to join the fold.

Indeed, pending any late changes before the upcoming Feb. 2 signing day, which certainly are possible, the Buffs will have failed to land a four-star recruit for the first time since 2018.

That being said, CU's 2021 class, which ranked No. 63 in the nation, saw seven of its 18 signees see the field the following fall as true freshmen.

Ty Robinson and Chase Penry both cracked the rotation at wide receiver, while Nikko Reed, Kaylin Moore and Tyrin Taylor all were inserted at cornerback.

On that note, with starters Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and Mekhi Blackmon (USC) both having transferred, Reed, Moore and Taylor will be in the thick of a position battle starting this spring, with legitimate chances to earn starting spots.

Cole Becker stepped into full-time placekicking duties as a true freshman while Trevor Woods had some highlight reel-worthy moments on special teams and at safety before the year was over.

Additionally, both Ryan Williams and Tyas Martin both got their feet wet last fall, albeit in a limited fashion, as they combined for 15 defensive snaps played.

A recurring knock on Colorado's recruiting under Dorrell has been the average recruit ranking, which, to be fair, looks a lot less flattering than the No. 3 overall rank CU's 2022 class has in the Pac-12.

Looking at average recruit rankings, the members of Colorado's current class have an average ranking of 2.86 stars, which is 11th in the conference.

Mel Tucker's Class of 2020, which rightfully received much praise in real time for being a pretty solid class, had an average recruit ranking of 2.92, finishing sixth in the Pac-12 overall.

Colorado still has plenty of time to add to its 2022 class but as things sit right now, the Buffs are in solid shape as far as the rankings are concerned.