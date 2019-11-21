With two games left in the 2019 regular season, there are a total of 18 scholarship players on the Buffaloes who can still redshirt. In other words, those players, as of now, have appeared in four or less games this year and thus per NCAA rules, can preserve a year of eligibility via a redshirt.

Upon a bit of a closer glance, there are a couple players above, namely Doss and Montgomery, who got action in four games straight at some point this season (Doss hasn't played in three weeks but as noted above, saw a consecutive month of action from the ASU thru WSU games, while Montgomery will enter the UW game having been inserted for a month straight of games).

It appears likely that they will redshirt, having gotten the max taste of action while preserving their redshirts under NCAA rules.

Shenault has also appeared in the NCAA-max four games, as has Luckett. In the case of the latter, with senior CB Delrick Abrams, Jr. expected to be a full-go at CB vs. Washington, Colorado very well may try to preserve Luckett's redshirt unless more injuries or otherwise necessity dictates he be inserted.

