Updated Colorado positional flow chart

There have been a few switches this summer camp as well as a multitude of guys who have left the program in recent months so with all of that in mind, find below a positional breakdown of the Buffs' roster players as things stand on Monday, August 19.

Note: Colorado to my knowledge will have completed and released a depth chart by the end of the calendar week. I don't consider that fully concrete but it's just what I have heard recently.

Colorado Buffaloes positional flow chart as of Aug. 19, 2019
POSITION TRUE FROSH R-SHIRT FROSH SOPH JR SR

QB (6)

Grant Ciccarone

Blake Stenstrom

Tyler Lytle


Josh Goldin


Steven Montez

RB (6)

Jaren Mangham


Joe Davis

Jarek Broussard


Deion Smith

Alex Fontenot

Chase Sanders

WR (14)

Alex Smith


Vontae Shenault


Braedin

Huffman-Dixon

Dimitri Stanley


Jake Groth


Clayton Baca

Curtis Chiaverini


Jaylon

Jackson


Maurice Bell


Daniel Arias


Nick Nazarian

Laviska Shenault


K.D. Nixon

Tony Brown

TE (8)

C.J. Schmanski

Legend Brumbaugh


Luke Stillwell


Brady Russell


Jared Poplawski

Jalen Harris


Beau Bisharat


Darrion Jones

OL (16)

Jake Wiley


Dominick Cate


Valentin Senn


Nikko Pohahau


Austin Johnson

Kanan Ray


John Deitchman


Casey Roddick

Colby Pursell


Chance Lytle


Frank FIlip


Will Sherman

Kary Kutsch


Hunter Vaughn

Arlington Hambright


Jack Shutack

DE (3)

Terrance Lang


Jeremiah Doss

Mustafa Johnson

DT (7)

Lloyd Murray


Na'im Rodman


Jayden Simon


Austin Williams

Jalen Sami

Nico Magri


Janaz Jordan

DL (3)

Spencer Short


Va'atofu Sauvao

OLB (7)

Alec Pell


Joshka Gustav

Carson Wells


Jacob Callier (R-SOPH)

Jamar Montgomery

Nu'umoto Falo


Alex Tchangam

ILB (12)

Marvin Ham


Steele Dubar


Hayden Waters

Ray Robinson

Jon Van Diest


Devin Lynch


Heston Lameta


Chase Newman

Jash Allen


Quinn Perry


Akil Jones


Nate Landman

CB (6)

K.J. Trujillo

Dylan Thomas

Chris Miller

Mekhi Blackmon


Uryan Hudson

Delrick Abrams

S (11)

Mark Perry

Dustin Johnson

Isaiah Lewis


Curtis Appleton


Ryan Travis

Derrion Rakestraw


Trey Udoffia


Aaron Maddox


Sam Noyer

Mikial Onu


Lucas Cooper


Davion Taylor

PLACE KICKER

(3)

Evan Price

James Stefnanou

Davis Price

PUNTER

(1)

Alex Kinney

LONG

SNAP

(3)

Derek Bedell

James Townsend

J.T. Bale
