Updated Colorado positional flow chart
There have been a few switches this summer camp as well as a multitude of guys who have left the program in recent months so with all of that in mind, find below a positional breakdown of the Buffs' roster players as things stand on Monday, August 19.
Note: Colorado to my knowledge will have completed and released a depth chart by the end of the calendar week. I don't consider that fully concrete but it's just what I have heard recently.
|POSITION
|TRUE FROSH
|R-SHIRT FROSH
|SOPH
|JR
|SR
|
QB (6)
|
Grant Ciccarone
|
Blake Stenstrom
|
Tyler Lytle
|
|
Josh Goldin
Steven Montez
|
RB (6)
|
Jaren Mangham
Joe Davis
|
Jarek Broussard
Deion Smith
|
Alex Fontenot
|
Chase Sanders
|
WR (14)
|
Alex Smith
Vontae Shenault
Braedin
Huffman-Dixon
|
Dimitri Stanley
Jake Groth
Clayton Baca
|
Curtis Chiaverini
Jaylon
Jackson
Maurice Bell
Daniel Arias
Nick Nazarian
|
Laviska Shenault
K.D. Nixon
|
Tony Brown
|
TE (8)
|
C.J. Schmanski
|
Legend Brumbaugh
Luke Stillwell
Brady Russell
Jared Poplawski
|
Jalen Harris
Beau Bisharat
Darrion Jones
|
OL (16)
|
Jake Wiley
Dominick Cate
Valentin Senn
Nikko Pohahau
Austin Johnson
|
Kanan Ray
John Deitchman
Casey Roddick
|
Colby Pursell
Chance Lytle
|
Kary Kutsch
Hunter Vaughn
|
Arlington Hambright
Jack Shutack
|
DE (3)
|
Terrance Lang
Jeremiah Doss
|
Mustafa Johnson
|
DT (7)
|
Lloyd Murray
Na'im Rodman
Jayden Simon
Austin Williams
|
Jalen Sami
|
Nico Magri
Janaz Jordan
|
DL (3)
|
Spencer Short
|
|
Va'atofu Sauvao
|
OLB (7)
|
Alec Pell
Joshka Gustav
|
Carson Wells
Jacob Callier (R-SOPH)
|
Jamar Montgomery
|
Nu'umoto Falo
Alex Tchangam
|
ILB (12)
|
Marvin Ham
Steele Dubar
Hayden Waters
|
Ray Robinson
|
Jon Van Diest
Devin Lynch
Heston Lameta
Chase Newman
|
Jash Allen
Quinn Perry
Akil Jones
Nate Landman
|
CB (6)
|
K.J. Trujillo
|
Dylan Thomas
|
Chris Miller
|
Mekhi Blackmon
Uryan Hudson
|
Delrick Abrams
|
S (11)
|
Mark Perry
|
Dustin Johnson
|
Isaiah Lewis
Curtis Appleton
Ryan Travis
|
Derrion Rakestraw
Trey Udoffia
Aaron Maddox
Sam Noyer
|
Mikial Onu
Lucas Cooper
Davion Taylor
|
PLACE KICKER
(3)
|
Evan Price
|
James Stefnanou
|
Davis Price
|
PUNTER
(1)
|
Alex Kinney
|
LONG
SNAP
(3)
|
Derek Bedell
|
James Townsend
|
J.T. Bale