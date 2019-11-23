In attendance will be a good handful of unofficial visitors, a theme among them being younger in-state recruits, some without offers. Mel Tucker and his staff have been good about reaching out to Colorado recruits and getting them up to Boulder for games and this weekend is set to be a good continuation of those efforts.

As Colorado (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) takes on the visiting Washington Huskies (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) today at 8 p.m. MST from Folsom Field.

To kick things off, Colorado commits Kaden Dudley (2021 ATH) and Anthony Costanzo (2022 WR), both teammates at Palmer Ridge, on the way down I-25 South in Monument, will be on hand unofficially to watch the game.

On the out-of-state side of things, Colorado will host 2021 QB Cole Lourd , who hails from Beverly Hills, Calif. Lourd, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect, has reeled in offers already from Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee State and William & Mary.

Getting to the in-state talent, the Buffaloes will host Palmer Ridge OT and teammate of Dudley and Costanzo, Connor Jones, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound 2022 recruit who has a lone offer from Colorado State at the moment.

Bet on Colorado handing him one in the near future.

2022 Regis Jesuit OT Grayson Stovall will also be on hand — he's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds and has received his first scholarship offer from Charlotte.

Kaden Weatherby, a 2022 LG at Eaglecrest High School, will be there, too, as will Travis Gray of Cherokee Trail. Gray is 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, playing on both sides of the trenches for the Cougars.