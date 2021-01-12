CUSportsNation - Tyson Summers reportedly out as CU's defensive coordinator

On Tuesday morning, reports surfaced that Colorado defensive coordinator Tyson Summers had been relieved of his duties. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was the first to break the news .

Summers was originally hired at CU by Mel Tucker and coached Colorado's safeties in addition to calling the defensive shots for the 2019 season.

When Karl Dorrell was hired in February, Summers was retained by him in addition to Darian Hagan, Darrin Chiaverini and Brian Michalowski, although for the 2020 season Summers was tapped to oversee the inside linebackers as opposed to the safeties.

In similar fashion to last season, the Buffs' defense underwent a period early in the season of allowing bit point totals but settled down in CU's 20-10 win over San Diego State and 24-13 win over Arizona.

However, the 55 points allowed to Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl were the most ever given by Colorado in a bowl game.

There has been speculation that Dorrell, along similar lines of choosing not to renew the contract of five-year incumbent strength & conditioning director Drew Wilson recently, wants to bring in a hire of his own to oversee Colorado's defense moving forward.

Current defensive line coach Chris Wilson has emerged as an early in-house favorite to interview for the now-vacant defensive coordinator position in Boulder.