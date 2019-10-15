Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Tyson Summers shares his thoughts on facing Washington State's notorious Air Raid offense. The Cougars leads the country with 452.7 yards of passing per game and is fifth in total offense (538.7 yards per game).

Wazzu QB Anthony Gordon as an individual leads the nation with 2,612 passing yards and has thrown 25 TDs thus far in 2019.





