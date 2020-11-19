CUSportsNation - Tyler Bey is a Maverick; Tad Boyle sees Dallas as a good landing spot

Last night, former Colorado forward Tyler Bey was selected in the second round, No. 36 overall, in the 2020 NBA Draft. Originally chosen by the Philadelphia 76ers, moments after the pick it was announced that Bey would be part of a proposed trade that would send him to the Dallas Mavericks, with the 76ers receiving Seth Curry in exchange for the No. 36 pick in the Draft (which wound up being Bey) and Josh Richardson.

Tyler Bey smiles during a postgame press conference after CU beat No. 13 Dayton in overtime, 78-76, last season. Bey had an assist on D'Shawn Schwartz's game-winning three-pointer. (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)

Bey is the sixth Buffalo to be selected in the NBA Draft under Tad Boyle, joining Alec Burks, Andre Roberson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Derrick White and George King. When he announced his intentions to declare for the Draft at the end of March, Bey ended his Colorado career as the university's eighth all-time rebounds leader with 800. His 31 double-doubles ranks ninth and he is one of seven Buffs to notch at least 1,000 career points and 800 career rebounds while at CU. Additionally, Bey for the 2019-2020 season was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. In his three seasons at Colorado, he averaged 11.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 99 games played for the Buffaloes. Below, Boyle reacts to the news that Bey will join the Mavericks.

Boyle on the immediate news that Tyler Bey is heading to Dallas:

“Very excited for Tyler and his family, Every kid that that comes to Colorado comes with dreams of hopefully someday playing in the NBA, and not everybody's going to experience that reality." "But fact is Tyler was drafted 36th by Philadelphia and is going to be traded to Dallas as long as everything goes right. It’s a great organization and I think they value what Tyler is all about and I think he'll fit in great with the Mavericks. Anytime you're a part of helping kids reach their dream, it's very, very gratifying.”

Boyle on what Dallas gets in Bey:

“They're getting a tremendous athlete, who's going to make plays that not too many people can make physically, given his length and his ability to jump and his ability to get off the floor so quick quickly. And he's also going to be a guy who's going to grow and develop and get better as he acclimates to the NBA game." "He’s got all the physical tools, and now it's a matter of him just getting back in the gym and using his work ethic to continue to improve and grow into the player that that Dallas is going to appreciate, and certainly the Colorado fans have appreciated that over the last three years watching Tyler come in as a freshman, and grow into a terrific, terrific player.”



Boyle on the gratification of seeing Bey take the first step in realizing his NBA dreams: