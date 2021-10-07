Ty Robinson proud to be repping his home state & seeing snaps as a freshman
Coming out of Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, freshman wide receiver Ty Robinson had opportunities to play both football and basketball at the Division I level.
While he focused solely on football as a senior, through three years of high school hoops, he averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, earning him scholarship offers from programs such as Minnesota and Wyoming.
On the football field, he made use of his 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame to reel in 89 career receptions for 1,692 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Now, as a freshman wideout at CU, Robinson has enjoyed getting settled into college life in Boulder.
“I love it here," he said. "When I first committed, I got so much love from everybody here and back home. I’m super excited to be representing my home state. I love it here — it’s really awesome. I’m far enough from home but I’m also kind of just right down the street.”
Of course, a clear factor in how he's been able to enjoy himself has been seeing the field.
Robinson has played in every game so far this year for the Buffs, and beginning in week two against Texas A&M, with redshirt sophomore Vontae Shenault serving a suspension, his reps have started to increase.
His first career catch came in week three against Minnesota, a nine-yard gain from fellow freshman Drew Carter in garbage time.
It was the following week at Arizona State where Robinson was truly given a chance to shine.
Down 14-3 to start the second quarter, Robinson jumpstarted a Colorado drive that ended with a short Alex Fontenot touchdown run, taking a jet sweep around the left edge for a 26-yard gain, setting up the Buffs comfortably in ASU territory.
“Obviously, I was a little bit nervous," he said of his first considerable collegiate touch. "It was nerve-wracking for me but I knew that if I’m out there playing, I’m blessed that I can play at a young age, so I just have to make the most of everything — don’t be scared, don’t be nervous, just do my assignment, do my job, do what I’m taught to do and everything will go alright.”
Granted, he also dropped a first down catch on 3rd-and-8 that game, something his head coach noted recently when talking about what he's seen from Robinson thus far into 2021.
But overall, with Shenault out and junior Jaylon Jackson to miss extended time due to injury, Robinson has stepped up and provided some quality reps for the Buffs on offense.
“He’s been a pleasant, youthful surprise," Karl Dorrell said. "...He’s made a few plays. He had a nice play in the (ASU) game but he also dropped a third down pass. It wasn’t perfect, but that’s (a catch) he’s got to make. It’s part of the growing process for a young player."
"But we’re excited for what his future looks like, he’s already helping us and he’s getting better week after week. We hope to continue that process.”