Ty Robinson proud to be repping his home state & seeing snaps as a freshman

Coming out of Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, freshman wide receiver Ty Robinson had opportunities to play both football and basketball at the Division I level.

While he focused solely on football as a senior, through three years of high school hoops, he averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, earning him scholarship offers from programs such as Minnesota and Wyoming.

On the football field, he made use of his 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame to reel in 89 career receptions for 1,692 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Now, as a freshman wideout at CU, Robinson has enjoyed getting settled into college life in Boulder.

“I love it here," he said. "When I first committed, I got so much love from everybody here and back home. I’m super excited to be representing my home state. I love it here — it’s really awesome. I’m far enough from home but I’m also kind of just right down the street.”

Of course, a clear factor in how he's been able to enjoy himself has been seeing the field.

Robinson has played in every game so far this year for the Buffs, and beginning in week two against Texas A&M, with redshirt sophomore Vontae Shenault serving a suspension, his reps have started to increase.

His first career catch came in week three against Minnesota, a nine-yard gain from fellow freshman Drew Carter in garbage time.

It was the following week at Arizona State where Robinson was truly given a chance to shine.