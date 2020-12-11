CUSportsNation - Two-time state champion Chase Penry prepares to sign NLI with Colorado

With Cherry Creek's win over Valor Christian in this past weekend's CHSAA Class 5A state title game, Bruins wide receiver and Colorado commit Chase Penry will begin his college career with a level of preps success few enjoy.

Cherry Creek wide receiver and Colorado commit Chase Penry (Nate Clouse)

Penry played in three state title games with the Bruins, winning back-to-back championships as a junior and senior and contributing significantly to the effort in both campaigns. In 2019, he hauled in 53 passes for 632 yards and nine scores while this past fall, he put up near identical numbers, catching 45 passes for 648 yards and eight touchdowns.All in all, with his two championship rings, last Saturday Penry wrapped a pretty solid high school career. “Everyone always says the first one’s always the sweetest but I think this second one was just as sweet just because of COVID and the pandemic," he said. "We were told we weren't going to play, then we were, then we weren’t and then we were back on, so it was kind of a rollercoaster. To get a season and go out and play the way we did and finish the season off in the manner in which we did was a picture perfect way.” Now, Penry can begin to hone in officially on joining Colorado this upcoming summer. The final step for him to take in making that happen is putting pen to paper, which he plans to do the morning of Dec. 16 and sign early with the Buffaloes.

STATE CHAMPS!!! Congrats Creek Football!!! 🔴🔵🏈🏆🏆🏆!!!! pic.twitter.com/fV0nsT3n7m — CherryCreek Football (@CreekFB) December 6, 2020

Buffs fans will remember that Penry originally committed in January, back when Mel Tucker was still head coach at CU. Then, a few weeks later, after the Buffs had just signed their 2020 class, Tucker was gone, taking the vacant head coaching position at Michigan State. If that wasn't discouraging enough, shortly thereafter, the COVID pandemic was thrust upon us all, prompting shutdowns, social distancing and from a recruiting point of view, no in-person contact between coaches and players. That certainly was inconvenient for Penry, who had hoped to get a feel for the newly-hired Karl Dorrell. While Dorrell got settled in Boulder and adjusted to the hand of cards dealt to him, Penry's strong bond with his primary recruiter, Darrin Chiaverini, helped keep him on board with the Buffs. Dorrell's quick decision to retain Chiaverini on his inaugural coaching staff also was important to Penry. “It was definitely a crazy time committing and then a couple weeks later coach Tucker left," Penry said. "The biggest thing for me was my relationship with coach Chiaverini. That was probably the main reason I committed to Colorado as early as I did. I think my biggest thing was following coach Chiaverini and what was going to happen with him. Him likely staying was really huge for me.” When Dorrell was able to get in touch with Penry for the first time, it was to relay some good news." Soon after he got the head coaching job, he gave me a call and told me that my offer was still there and that he still wanted me," Penry said. "It was really huge for me to hear and I was really excited about that.”