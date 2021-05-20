Two-sport state champion Victor Venn looking forward to visiting Colorado

Last weekend, Colorado tailback commit Victor Venn was part of the Buford High School track team that captured a Georgia Class 6A state title in the 100-meter relay competition. Last December, he helped Buford to a championship on the gridiron. Now, as summer approaches, he looks forward to an official visit at CU from June 11-13.

Venn also participated in the 100-meter dash, posting a 10.98-second time and finishing sixth, although, at the state qualifiers two weekends ago, he had ran a career-best 10.64. While it's far from uncommon to see football players — skill position players specifically — run track in high school as well as later in college, Venn feels doing so compliments his primary strength: quickness. “I would characterize myself as a sped back — versatile," he said. "I can take my speed to different places on the field. I can line up in the slot, catch passes and I can also make guys miss — inside, outside, I can run pitches — I’m an any option kind of back.” Venn, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect, committed to Colorado back in mid-March, choosing the Buffs over other programs such as Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia State, Pitt, Southern Cal and others. While CU took two tailbacks in the 2020 class, Ashaad Clayton and Jayle Stacks, none were added to the Class of 2021. That was not going to be the case for two years straight, and in Venn, position coach Darian Hagan found just what he was looking for to come in and bolster his room. “Our relationship is great," Venn said. "We talk every single day and we have a group chat — me, him and my parents — so we’re pretty close-knit. (Hagan) is always FaceTiming or checking up on me to see how I’m doing.”

