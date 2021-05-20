Two-sport state champion Victor Venn looking forward to visiting Colorado
Last weekend, Colorado tailback commit Victor Venn was part of the Buford High School track team that captured a Georgia Class 6A state title in the 100-meter relay competition.
Last December, he helped Buford to a championship on the gridiron.
Now, as summer approaches, he looks forward to an official visit at CU from June 11-13.
Venn also participated in the 100-meter dash, posting a 10.98-second time and finishing sixth, although, at the state qualifiers two weekends ago, he had ran a career-best 10.64.
While it's far from uncommon to see football players — skill position players specifically — run track in high school as well as later in college, Venn feels doing so compliments his primary strength: quickness.
“I would characterize myself as a sped back — versatile," he said. "I can take my speed to different places on the field. I can line up in the slot, catch passes and I can also make guys miss — inside, outside, I can run pitches — I’m an any option kind of back.”
Venn, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect, committed to Colorado back in mid-March, choosing the Buffs over other programs such as Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia State, Pitt, Southern Cal and others.
While CU took two tailbacks in the 2020 class, Ashaad Clayton and Jayle Stacks, none were added to the Class of 2021.
That was not going to be the case for two years straight, and in Venn, position coach Darian Hagan found just what he was looking for to come in and bolster his room.
“Our relationship is great," Venn said. "We talk every single day and we have a group chat — me, him and my parents — so we’re pretty close-knit. (Hagan) is always FaceTiming or checking up on me to see how I’m doing.”
Initially, Venn had planned to take an unofficial visit to Colorado this summer, which would be the first time he checked up Boulder and CU's campus in-person.
He originally was going to then wait until this fall to take his official visit, doing so on a weekend the Buffs would be in town prospectively playing in front of a big crowd at Folsom Field.
Ultimately, Venn opted to get his official visit over with now so that he could get a feel for where he's going to spend the next few years of his life.
“My parents wanted me to get the whole full experience with CU earlier because of the connection we’ve already built with the coaches," Venn said. "They just wanted to get an in-person feel, talk to the coaches face-to-face and be a part of the whole experience.”
Venn said that he and Karl Dorrell talk weekly, and that the Buffs' second-year head coach had checked in on him ahead of his recent track state championships.
When he was still planning on visiting unofficially this summer, Venn planned to link up with Jarek Broussard on the trip.
Now, Broussard might be playing a more formal role on Venn's visit, in the form of assuming the role of player-host.
As he prepares to see everything Colorado has to offer in-person, he heads into his official visit feeling good about his decision and future in Boulder.
“The whole coaching staff made me feel like (CU) would be a second home," Venn said. "I know that in college football a lot of coaches move around a lot but I feel like this coaching staff really cares about you and care about what’s best for you."
"The offense fits me perfectly and the Pac-12 Conference is a wonderful conference for me to play in with the style that I have.”