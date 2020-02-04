By tomorrow at 12 p.m., Colorado should have formally pinned down the finishing touches on its Class of 2020, the first recruiting class in the Mel Tucker era. Tucker and many of his assistant coaches will be live at the Blake Street Tavern in Denver from 6-8 p.m on Wednesday, Feb. 5 to introduce the Buffaloes' recruiting class. With 23 signees currently inked, eyes will turn to two additional players, who will make their final recruiting decisions tomorrow. Here's what to look out for.

Mel Tucker leads the Buffs out of the gate vs. USC on Oct. 25, 2019 (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

1. Four-star RB Ashaad Clayton

Ashaad Clayton is one of the final remaining unsigned gems in the Class of 2020. He committed verbally to Colorado back in November, but let the door open with respect to his recruitment, opting not to put pen to paper and sign an NLI during the Early Signing Period in mid-December. Kansas and more recently and notably Florida have made late runs to steal him away from his Colorado commitment, but a final in-person meeting with Tucker in Boulder as part of a recent unofficial visit to CU appears to have done much to solidify his allegiance to the Buffs in this final critical stretch of the 2020 recruiting cycle. Clayton, a New Orleans, LA. native, plans on announcing his letter of intent tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. from Warren Easton High School.

2. Three-star ATH William Anglen