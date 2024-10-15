Tuesday takeaways: Travis Hunter ready to go for CU against Arizona

After a close 31-28 loss to Kansas State in a game that was riddled with injuries, head coach Deion Sanders delivered some positive news for Colorado on Tuesday.

Travis Hunter (shoulder) and Jimmy Horn, Jr. (knee) are healthy and ready to compete on the road against Arizona this weekend. Getting the two-way star Hunter and Horn in the starting lineup should provide Colorado with a signifiant boost in this matchup against the Wildcats.

Still, the preparation remains the same for the Buffs as the theme of the week is accountability with the team coming off a game underscored by shortcomings and missed opportunities.

“Everyone must take accountability in their efforts, their preparation, the habits that we incurred in the game, the things that we didn't do well at to really hold yourself accountable to those things," Sanders said Tuesday. "Let's see you put it in to work today — weight room, film room, training room — to get help in and ultimately out on the field so we can improve the areas of concern."

Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) is also looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to Texas Tech and No. 14 BYU. The Wildcats feature a strong passing attack led by quarterback Noah Fifta and star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and Sanders is taking note of those two in addition to Arizona’s capable defense.

With an important matchup ahead, here are five takeaways from Sanders’ Tuesday press conference: