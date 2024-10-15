Tuesday takeaways: Travis Hunter ready to go for CU against Arizona

After a close 31-28 loss to Kansas State in a game that was riddled with injuries, head coach Deion Sanders delivered some positive news for Colorado on Tuesday.
Travis Hunter (shoulder) and Jimmy Horn, Jr. (knee) are healthy and ready to compete on the road against Arizona this weekend. Getting the two-way star Hunter and Horn in the starting lineup should provide Colorado with a signifiant boost in this matchup against the Wildcats.
Still, the preparation remains the same for the Buffs as the theme of the week is accountability with the team coming off a game underscored by shortcomings and missed opportunities.
“Everyone must take accountability in their efforts, their preparation, the habits that we incurred in the game, the things that we didn't do well at to really hold yourself accountable to those things," Sanders said Tuesday. "Let's see you put it in to work today — weight room, film room, training room — to get help in and ultimately out on the field so we can improve the areas of concern."
Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) is also looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to Texas Tech and No. 14 BYU. The Wildcats feature a strong passing attack led by quarterback Noah Fifta and star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and Sanders is taking note of those two in addition to Arizona’s capable defense.
With an important matchup ahead, here are five takeaways from Sanders’ Tuesday press conference:
Travis Hunter is healthy, Omarion Miller likely out for the season
Hunter and Horn did not return in the second half against Kansas State, raising alarm bells about their availability for this weekend against Arizona. Fortunately for CU, Hunter’s shoulder injury and Horn’s knee injury were not severe and they’ll both be active — the same goes for Will Sheppard, Sanders mentioned.
“Travis should play for certain Saturday, Jimmy as well,” Sanders said. “[Terrell] Timmons, Omarion [Miller] those two guys are probably out, and Will Sheppard should play as well.”
Timmons’ injury has not been confirmed, nor has his recovery timeline, but Miller’s situation appears to be season-ending as he underwent surgery on his broken lower left leg.
“I really don't know,” Sanders said Tuesday about Miller’s chances of a return. “I think he had surgery yesterday, so I don't think he'll be back this season. Our message for him is to get yourself together when it's time, to rehabilitate yourself and get in the right frame of mind so you could come out bigger, stronger and faster and better.
"... That's one of the best fifth men in the country, if he's our fifth receiver, which we don't say that, but he's one of the best in the nation to me. And, I'm proud of him for just staying focused knowing he wasn't the starter, but he had the ability to start, but when he came in, he gave you everything he had.”
According to LaJohntay Wester, Miller was just getting started making the timing of the injury unfortunate for the young star.
"He told me, like, that this was gonna be one of them games where he feels like he was gonna be able to get off," Wester said. "... It definitely hurt seeing him go down, especially go down in that type of way where he can't shake back quick from it."