CUSportsNation - Tuesday practice notes: Dorrell's search for the No. 2 'hot hand' tailback

Karl Dorrell has repeatedly described the depth Colorado has at tailback a "great problem to have." After practice on Tuesday, Dorrell dove into how he's been evaluating that position group and how he plans to utilize them in terms of personnel and workload this season.

Dorrell believes he has his No. 1 man in junior Alex Fontenot solidified. Fontenot, of course, has done much to earn the de facto starting tailback position.

He's the oldest and most experienced player at the position and averaged 4.72 yards per carry last year, totaling 874 yards.

“Sometimes you have your guy who’s your workhorse and gets 70-80% of the work and then you have a guy who supplements when he comes off," Dorrell said. "In our situation, Alex Fontenot is obviously our veteran player — he’s done a really nice job and probably, of anybody that has the biggest piece of the pie, he may have the biggest piece."

However, Dorrell after Saturday's scrimmage had some good things to say about sophomores Joe Davis and in particular Jarek Broussard.

With fellow sophomore Jaren Mangham, who rushed for 441 yards on 107 carries in 2019, also likely to continue contributing like he did in 2019, Fontenot won't be the only tailback taking handoffs.

"I think with the other guys that are actually having really good camps, as well, they’re going to get some smaller slivers of the pie, too," Dorrell said. "I won’t say it’s by committee clearly, like (switching players) every other series — I think we have a guy that we think is the guy, and then we have two guys that we feel can be a hot hand for us."

"That’s how I’m used to using the second guy that comes off the bench: if he’s a hot hand you give him more plays or chances, but it’s definitely a great luxury to have, the depth that we have right now.”

Dorrell's numbers — citing 70-80% of handoffs going to the No. 1 back while the rest coming from the 'hot hand' tailback, presumably behind Fontenot.

Last season, Mangham certainly was the 'hot hand' No. 2 running back, with Fontenot taking 42% of CU's handoffs and Mangham handling 24% of the carries.

However, the 436 total tush attempts by Colorado last year did include 23 by Laviska Shenault out of the Wildcat or on a jet sweep, while Steven Montez rushed 65 times.

Only counting rush attempts by tailbacks, Fontenot took about 58% of the carries.

If Dorrell sticks to his 70-80% vs. 20-30% of handoffs taken by the No. 1 and No. 2 running back(s), Fontenot could be in for a meatier workload than he saw last year.

But after 10 practices, competition to slide into the formal backup spot behind Fontenot remains tight.

After Saturday's scrimmage, Dorrell said that he's not just yet seeing a clear indication that separation between players in position battles is becoming obvious.

Following Tuesday's sessions, he had essentially the same to say.

“It is getting fierce, which is what I like," Dorrell said. "(Players) understand, particularly in some of the close battles, that every rep counts. They don’t want to make a mistake, they want to make a play, execute the technique and do their assignment properly — they don’t take any plays off so to speak, so there’s a level of urgency that a lot of these guys that are competing for jobs are really heightening their awareness to do — no real separation yet."