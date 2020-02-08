Tucker, George address recent buzz surrounding MSU coaching vacancy
Yesterday evening, the Detroit Free Press reported that Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker, who has led Colorado now for about 14 months, was on a short list of interviewees to fill the vacant Michigan State head coaching position in the aftermath of Mark Dantonio stepping down on Feb. 4.
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell was also included as a candidate in the report.
Tucker and athletic director Rick George issued statements regarding Friday's news on Saturday afternoon, first on Twitter, and then via Colorado's SID.
While I am flattered to be considered for the HC job @MSU_football, I am committed to @CUBuffsFootball for #TheBuild of our program, its great athletes, coaches & supporters. #UnfinishedBusiness #GoBuffs— Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) February 8, 2020
We are #Relentless #Culture #TheBuild
Mel has turned heads with the culture he’s quickly building at CU. I know that Mel is very committed to the Buffs and we’re committed to supporting the vision he has for winning championships. #GoBuffs https://t.co/UEOY8on6TG— Rick George (@RickGeorgeCU) February 8, 2020
Recruits react to Tucker's addressing of the situation
February 8, 2020
