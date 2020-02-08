Yesterday evening, the Detroit Free Press reported that Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker, who has led Colorado now for about 14 months, was on a short list of interviewees to fill the vacant Michigan State head coaching position in the aftermath of Mark Dantonio stepping down on Feb. 4.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell was also included as a candidate in the report.

Tucker and athletic director Rick George issued statements regarding Friday's news on Saturday afternoon, first on Twitter, and then via Colorado's SID.