News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-08 15:03:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Tucker, George address recent buzz surrounding MSU coaching vacancy

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Yesterday evening, the Detroit Free Press reported that Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker, who has led Colorado now for about 14 months, was on a short list of interviewees to fill the vacant Michigan State head coaching position in the aftermath of Mark Dantonio stepping down on Feb. 4.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell was also included as a candidate in the report.

Tucker and athletic director Rick George issued statements regarding Friday's news on Saturday afternoon, first on Twitter, and then via Colorado's SID.

Colorado head coach Mel Tucker
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

Recruits react to Tucker's addressing of the situation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}