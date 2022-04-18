Tucker Ashcraft excited about his future with the Buffaloes

The Buffaloes have doubled their Class of 2023 since the start of April and then some. More specifically, five new verbal commits (six if you count Arizona transfer OL Luke Eckardt ) have been added in the last calendar week, including Seattle (O'Dea) Wash. tight end Tucker Ashcraft .

Ashcraft, who wrapped up an unofficial spring visit at CU late last weekend, was blown away by a few days in Boulder.

In particular, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder observed a few of Colorado's practices, including a closed scrimmage at Folsom Field on Saturday.

The experience factored in heavily to him choosing the Buffs.

“I think it’s just the culture that they have there and what they’re building," Ashcraft said. "They treat you like your family, even if you’re not committed yet, they treat you like family and show you what you’d get too if you come to Colorado. Everyone there is very genuine and looking to make you the best player and the best person.”

Although, it wasn't Ashcraft's first time on campus. He checked out Colorado back in mid-March, leaving Boulder with an offer from Karl Dorrell and Clay Patterson.

While his recruitment in general was a more low key affair, Ashcraft still reeled in offers from a number of programs, including Idaho, Idaho State, Air Force and Eastern Washington.

As he observed the Buffs in practice, a takeaway Ashcraft had was how tight ends play a big role within Colorado's new offense.

“I was watching their practices and scrimmages and I could see they throw the ball to their tight ends a ton — short routes, long routes, whatever it is they're trying to do, they’re throwing it (to the tight end) a ton," he said.

Patterson in particular made an impression with Ashcraft.

“I think his coaching style is, he’s not going to get mad at you first, he's going to try to help you understand. He just seems like a really good guy, like a father figure for a lot of players. He’s developed a lot of amazing tight ends and is just a really great guy.”

Upon joining the Buffs next summer, Ashcraft hopes to major in business or real estate.