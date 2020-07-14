CUSportsNation - Trustin Oliver excited to rejoin the Buffaloes

Trustin Oliver 's college football journey is about to come full circle, as yesterday, after spending over a year at the junior college level — first at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi and currently Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, IA — he announced a commitment to Colorado.

Oliver redshirted for the 2019 season and is set to graduate from Iowa Western this November, at which point he'll be primed and ready to enroll in classes at CU for the Spring 2021 term.

"It did not look like a junior college at all — we just got this indoor, over $1 million facility — the coaches are amazing, the students and professors — it’s an amazing feeling and truly a blessing to be able to have these kinds of resources."

"...Coach Eric Finney , my DBs coach and Jamar Johnson , the WRs coach — they’re amazing guys and told me ‘hey man, we want you to come check us out, we like you as a player, we like you as a person and we want you to come join the family.’”

After a brief stint at Copiah-Lincoln, where he struggled at times to transition to the DB position, Oliver landed at Iowa Western, which better suited his needs.

“Knowing that I was going to take the junior college route towards the end of May (of 2019), I wasn’t necessarily embarrassed that people were going to look bad upon me because at the end of the day, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do in order to be successful," he said. "I was willing to do anything. I moved away from my family to achieve my goals."

Oliver becomes the sixth commit in Colorado's Class of 2021 and its first JUCO transfer. The former Legend High School (Parker, CO) standout initially signed with Mel Tucker's Class of 2019 but by the late spring of that year, he realized that he would be academically ineligible to play with the Buffaloes and thus had to take a different route.

“I’ve gotten pretty close with them in a short amount of time but they’re just phenomenal men, phenomenal husbands, phenomenal fathers and phenomenal mentors for a lot of people and especially for me."

For Oliver, the last year of his life — bouncing around different junior colleges in pursuit of his dreams — has changed him a lot.

"I definitely had those times where I thought I wasn’t going to make it, but at the end of the day, I just leaned back on my support system: my dad, my mom, my uncle, my grandma and my friends, knowing that no matter what happened, they were always going to have my back," he said.

"Colorado was there every step of the way, telling me to make sure I was getting my grades up and doing this and doing that. I told them I was on top of it but it's just a long process. It made me stronger mentally and made me realize a lot about myself as a player and person. It made me accept things for what they are and just get it over with — that’s my mindset. If you do things (the) right (way) now, you will not have to do it again.”

Oliver has been able to get a feel for Karl Dorrell, Brett Maxie and Demetrice Martin and his relationship he's been able to build with his coaches-to-be played a major role in him rejoining the fold for Colorado.

“I’ve gotten pretty close with them in a short amount of time but they’re just phenomenal men, phenomenal husbands, phenomenal fathers and phenomenal mentors for a lot of people and especially for me," Oliver said. "...At least 80% of our conversations weren’t even about football. They would ask ‘hey, what’s your family like? What’s life like and what are you doing on a constant basis?’ They would talk about their experiences and what they’ve gone through, relating it to me and just getting to understand me."

"To me, that is the biggest thing about a player being able to be successful — and Dorrell has preached this in many interviews — but you have to have that chemistry and that trust with the players. I’d run through a brick wall for any of those coaches just knowing that they have my back and I have 110% of theirs. I have their support and they for sure have mine. There weren’t any other coaches who could give me this opportunity.”

There has been some buzz that Oliver is projected to play safety for Colorado, but accordingly to him, nothing is concrete as of now with respect to where he'll be envisioned within the Buffs' defense.

In particular, knowing Maxie's penchant for developing human Swiss army knives within the defensive backfield, Oliver could be tried out at multiple positions, something he's not afraid of.

“I don’t want to finalize and say (coaches) have told me this or told me that, but I’ve heard I might play safety, maybe corner — they might have me as a hybrid type in the box and shifting — they’ve told me a lot of things," he said. "But I always tell people that I play the game of football. It doesn’t matter where it is. I’m an athlete and willing to play any position to do what I need to do to be successful on the team and help my guys out."

"I’m never going to be picky about where I play — as long as I get that chance to be on the field and play with the guys and have a good time and win games, that’s all I’m interested in.”