True freshman QB Drew Carter joins Tad Boyle and CU's hoops team

Tad Boyle and Co., effective this week, have welcomed a new walk-on player to the fold: true freshman quarterback Drew Carter .

Carter, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound player from Tigard, Ore., received scholarships on both the hardwood and gridiron coming out of high school.

Portland State and UC San Diego were among the basketball programs on his trail out of high school, while the Buffaloes, Nevada, Fresno State, Boise State and others wanted him to play quarterback.

As a junior at Tigard, he averaged 25.0 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game.

In the end, Carter chose Colorado, accepting a scholarship to play football. But from the get-go, he vocalized his intentions to continue his multi-sport career in college.

“He’s been with us two days," Boyle said. "Karl (Dorrell) and I had some conversations and it’s something Drew really wanted to try when he got here. So, we’ll get him a feel and let him get his feet wet."

"He’s coming in brand new, so it’s a clean slate. I’m going to give it a couple weeks and sit down with Drew and see where things are. But I think, let’s just see how it goes."

As Brendon Lewis' primary backup on the football field this past fall, Carter saw limited action in six games, going 5-of-12 through the air with 34 yards.

Now, with the football concluded and some time to spare before the football team begins its January offseason workouts, Carter can dip his feet in the water at the CU Events Center.

"He’s a live body, strong, he’s got fresh legs — he’s a good addition, especially to our scout team," Boyle said. "He gives a level of athleticism and quickness and physicality that we don’t have right now on the team."

"So, it’s been good so far. It’s been two days and we’ll readdress it here as we get through finals and see where we are in mid-to-late December."